Barcelona Vs Bayern: How German 'keepers Ter Stegen And Neuer Compare Ahead Of UCL Tie

While there's bound to be plenty of focus on top-quality attackers Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski during the Barcelona vs Bayern clash, the one-legged Champions League quarter-final clash may well be decided at opposite ends of the field. Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen are regarded as two of the best goalkeepers in the world and are expected to play a massive role in tonight's crunch game. Here's a look at how Manuel Neuer and Ter Stegen compare against each other during the 2019-20 season.

Barcelona vs Bayern: Manuel Neuer vs Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Only last week, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge sparked the flames by claiming that Ter Stegen is not yet at the level of the 'world-class' Manuel Neuer. Neuer has been Germany's long-standing first-choice 'keeper while Ter Stegen has largely been the nation's understudy, making only 24 appearances for his country since his debut back in 2012. At 34, Neuer is six years older than Ter Stegen and using Opta stats for the 2019-20 season so far, here's a look at who is the better keeper overall.

Nothing bigger than a Champions League night. Som-hi Barça! 🔵🔴#BarçaBayern pic.twitter.com/NIp548Zrc2 — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) August 13, 2020

Manuel Neuer has played a total of 48 games in all competitions in comparison to Ter Stegen's 45 and has made 1784 passes this season, 255 more than Ter Stegen's 1529. Neuer also has a slightly better pass completion rate at 86.66% as compared to Ter Stegen's 85.87%. However, Ter Stegen has faced more shots (461) than Neuer (422).

Despite facing fewer shots, Neuer has recorded more saves (110) in comparison to Ter Stegen (107). With Neuer in goal, Bayern have conceded 47 goals this season while Barcelona conceded 42 with Ter Stegen between the sticks. However, Ter Stegen has a better save percentage at 71.62% in comparison to Neuer's 69.48%. The Barcelona goalkeeper also made more clearances (32) this season, 10 more than Neuer. Ter Stegen has made three errors that have led to goals this season while Neuer has made two.

Champions League quarter-final: Barcelona vs Bayern team news

For Barcelona, Samuel Umtiti is the only player who didn’t travel to Portugal because of injury, while Arthur is (not officially but in reality) no longer a Barca player. The big news for the LaLiga side is the return of Ousmane Dembele. For Bayern, Benjamin Pavard's ankle injury means that Joshua Kimmich is expected to deputise at right-back.

Image Credits - Ter Stegen/ Manuel Neuer Instagram