Real Madrid Consider Offering 34-year-old Sergio Ramos a Two-year Contract Extension

LaLiga champions Real Madrid are yet to offer Sergio Ramos a contract extension with the Spanish defender's deal set to expire in the summer of 2021. However, following the Champions League Round of 16 elimination against Man City, Los Blancos are prepared to offer Sergio Ramos a two-year contract extension. It was previously reported that Real Madrid were only willing to offer their captain a one-year extension.

LaLiga news: Sergio Ramos contract extension at Real Madrid on the table

According to reports from AS, Real Madrid had planned on giving Sergio Ramos a one-year extension considering the centre-back turned 34 at the end of March. Ramos' current deal with the Spanish champions expires next summer which allows the World Cup winner the opportunity to speak to new clubs over the winter. While both Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos know that an agreement will eventually be reached, the clock is ticking.

Real Madrid decided on a year-by-year contract extension with Sergio Ramos as the four-time Champions League winner is slowly entering the twilight years of his career. However, the Champions League game against Man City has reportedly forced Real Madrid into offering Ramos a two-year deal upfront. Madrid have been thoroughly impressed with Ramos' performances this season as well as the leadership he’s shown game after game as they overtook Barcelona to win the LaLiga title when the season resumed.

Sergio Ramos contract extension: Sergio Ramos salary

According to multiple reports, Sergio Ramos earns a reported £280,000 a week at Real Madrid and is the third-highest earner at the club behind Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale. Ramos scored 11 goals for Real Madrid during the 2019-20 LaLiga campaign, including six goals after the season resumed. He also made 211 ball recoveries during the campaign and had a pass completion rate of 91%.

Ramos missed the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash against the Cityzens due to suspension after picking up a red card in the fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu. The usually reliable Raphael Varane made two costly errors in defence which eventually led to Madrid's downfall. Although it was only one game, Real Madrid weren't left feeling too confident of a future without Sergio Ramos.

Image Credits - Real Madrid Twitter