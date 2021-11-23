Barcelona Vs Benfica Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Barcelona are up against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night. The Group E clash of the ongoing season will witness Barcelona’s first Champions League match with former player Xavi Hernandez as their head coach. The Catalan side heads into this match after defeating Espanyol 1-0 in the La Liga 2021-22 clash on Sunday, while Benfica head into the Camp Nou on the back of their 4-1 win over Pacos Ferreira in their Taca de Portugal, fourth-round clash

Ahead of the match on Tuesday night, Barcelona sit second being Bayern Munich in the Group E standings with two wins and two losses to their name. On the other hand, Benfica find themselves third in the table above Dynamo Kyiv, with one win, one draw, and two defeats in their Champions League 2021-22 campaign so far. Heading into the match, Memphis Depay will be one of the key players from Barca, as he scored a penalty goal in the match against Espanyol. Meanwhile, Benfica will be expecting Alex Grimaldo, Haris Seferovic, Rafa Silva, and Everton Soares to shine in the match.

How to watch Barcelona vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the Barcelona vs Benfica match by tuning into the live telecast by the official broadcaster of Champions League in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network(SPSN). The live telecast will be available on the Sony Ten 1 SD and HD channels. At the same time, fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app and website, alongside the JioTV mobile application. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday from the Camp Nou Stadium.

How to watch Barcelona vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the Barcelona vs Benfica match by tuning in to BT Sport. The match will be live-streamed on the BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN. The scheduled starting time of the match in the UK is 8:00 PM.

How to watch Barcelona vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match in the US?

Soccer fans in the United State(US) can enjoy the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Benfica match, on TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, UniMás. The match is scheduled to start from Camp Nou at 3:00 PM, Tuesday in the US.

(Image: AP/Instagram- @slbenfica)