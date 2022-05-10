Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

Barcelona are all set to take on Celta Vigo in their next La Liga match on Tuesday night at the iconic Camp Nou. The game is scheduled to commence live at 1:00 AM IST on May 11. While the Catalan giants can no longer win the league, they will hope to win at least two of their next three matches to confirm their second-place finish.

As for the Sky Blues, a draw against Xavi's side could take them to the top half of the table. With both teams having little to play for, the managers of both sides could feature new faces or a different playing style, which could make the game more interesting. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch La Liga live in India, the UK and US, and the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live streaming details.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live streaming details in India

Indian football fans wondering how to watch La Liga matches live can tune in to the Viacom Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

How to watch La Liga live in UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to La Liga TV. As for the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live stream, fans can watch it on La Liga TV with a subscription either via Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match will begin live at 8:30 PM BST on Tuesday, May 10.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live streaming details in US

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in the US can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match will not telecast live on television, fans can watch it using the live stream on ESPN+. The game will commence live at 3:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 10.