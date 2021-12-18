Barcelona Vs Elche Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

In an interesting clash in La Liga, a struggling Barcelona side will take on relegation battling Elche. The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, December 18 at 11:00 PM IST at Camp Nou in Barcelona. It is a must-win match for Barcelona who are currently eighth in the league and will want to cover up as they are 18 points off league leader and eternal rivals Real Madrid. The must-win situation applies for Elche as well who need the win to push away from the bottom three as they are currently 16th in the league, two points off a relegation spot.

Check out the live streaming details for the La Liga match, Barcelona vs Elche La Liga in India, the US, and the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match live in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch the La Liga match can tune in to MTV or VH1 on their television sets. The Barcelona vs Elche match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 18 at 11:00 PM IST at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match in India?

The Barcelona vs ElcheLa Liga match can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website. The Barcelona vs Real Betis clash looks set to be a mouth-watering encounter. The Barcelona vs Elche match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 18 at 11:00 PM IST at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Elche LIVE stream in the US

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match will not be broadcast on TV, viewers can live stream it on ESPN+. The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) Saturday, December 18 at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Elche LIVE stream in the UK

Football fans who want to watch the Barcelona vs Elche game in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Network. The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, and can also be live-streamed on SkyGo. The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match is scheduled for 6:30 PM British Summer Time (BST) Saturday, December 18 at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Image: AP/@elchecf/Twitter