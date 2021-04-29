Barcelona Vs Granada Prediction, Team News, Live Stream And LaLiga Preview

Barcelona have a chance to go to the top of the LaLiga standings when they take on Granada in their matchday 33 fixture of LaLiga 2020/21 season. The game will be played at Camp Nou and will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 29. Here's a look at where to watch Barcelona vs Granada live stream, team news and our Barcelona vs Granada prediction for the same.

Barcelona vs Granada prediction and preview

Barcelona have turned around their campaign since the turn of the year and could go top of the LaLiga standings if they clinch all three points against Granada. Lionel Messi & co. were 14 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid at one stage but have clawed their way back into contention and are now favourites to reclaim the domestic title. Since their El Clasico defeat, Ronald Koeman's men have clinched three wins on the bounce, with the latest coming against Europa League contenders Villarreal, with Antoine Griezmann scoring a brace to seal a comeback win. With a game against Atletico Madrid still to play, Barcelona will want nothing short of three points from this fixture and are likely to do so on Thursday night.

Granada meanwhile saw their aspirations for a top-seven finish tail off after their defeat against title contenders Sevilla. Diego Martinez's side had managed to wrestle back their form after back to back wins over Real Valladolid and Eibar, but their defeat at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan leaves them seven points behind Villarreal, with a game in hand. An unlikely victory over Barcelona will reduce that gap to four and put some pressure on Unai Emery's side, who are also competing in the semi-finals of the Europa League. Barcelona are overwhelming favourites especially with the visitors struggling to cope with loss of form and an injury crisis and should seal the three points with ease.

Barcelona vs Granada team news

Philippe Coutinho, Martin Brathwaite and Ansu Fati are long term absentees for Barcelona, but other than the trio, Ronald Koeman has a clean bill of health. Sergino Dest might be replaced by Sergi Roberto after the former was substituted at half-time last time out, while the Blaugrana are likely to stick to the majority of the same XI that secured the win over Villarreal. As for Granada, Antonio Puertas and Angel Montoro are suspended for the game. Rui Silva, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo and Carlos Neva are also ruled out, along with Domingos Duarte and Luis Milla.

Barcelona vs Granada team news: Predicted XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Lenglet, Pique; Busquets; Roberto, De Jong, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann

Granada: Escandell; Foulquier, Diaz, Perez, Quini; Gonalons, Herrera; Kenedy, Vico, Machis; Suarez

Where to watch Barcelona vs Granada live stream?

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Barcelona vs Granada game will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch Barcelona vs Granada live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona, Granada Twitter)