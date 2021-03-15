Barcelona Vs Huesca Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

LaLiga's upcoming match will see Barcelona host Huesca at the Camp Nou. The match is scheduled to kick off on March 16 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Barcelona vs Huesca live stream, team news, and other details of this LaLiga clash.

Barcelona vs Huesca prediction and preview

With leaders Atlético Madrid having dropped points against Getafe in their last game, Barcelona will look to close the gap in the LaLiga table. A win against Huesca will take Ronald Koeman's men past their El Clásico rivals Real Madrid into second and four points behind Atlético Madrid after 27 games. With Barcelona having been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by PSG this season, their focus will now shift solely on their LaLiga campaign.

On the other hand, Huesca are rock-bottom in the LaLiga table and have won just three games (11D 12L) all season. With 20 points after 26 games, Juan José Rojo Martín's side are four points off safety. Considering the form of both teams heading into this game, we only expect this fixture to go one way and that is of Barcelona. Our Barcelona vs Huesca prediction is Barcelona 3-0 Huesca.

Barcelona vs Huesca team news

Ahead of the clash against Huesca, Ronald Koeman will be without Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati who are still recovering from their long-term injuries. Barcelona may also be without Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto as they are yet to recover completely from their injuries, and hence may not be risked in this match. Meanwhile, Gaston Silva is sidelined for Huesca while Sandro Ramirez, Luisinho, and Pedro Mosquera are carrying knocks and may not feature in this game.

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi

Huesca predicted starting line-up: Alvaro Fernandez; Pablo Insua, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Javi Galan, Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, David Ferreiro; Dani Escriche, Rafa Mir

Where to watch Barcelona vs Huesca live stream?

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Barcelona vs Huesca will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Barcelona vs Huesca live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

Note: The Barcelona vs Huesca prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.