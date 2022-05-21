Barcelona Vs Lyon Live Stream: When & Where To Watch UEFA Women's Champions League Final?

After a long and exhausting season, Barcelona are all set to take on Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday at the iconic Allianz Stadium. The La Liga giants will be hoping to defend their European title when they take to the turf on May 21, while the Ligue 1 heavyweights will be hoping to capture their eighth title.

Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and nail-biting clash, here is a look at where to watch the Women's Champions League final live in India, and live stream details of the Barcelona vs Lyon encounter.

Where to watch Women's Champions League final live in India?

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering where to watch the Women's Champions League final live, there will be no live telecast in the country. However, fans can tune in to the Barcelona vs Lyon live stream via DAZN. The game will begin live at 10:30 PM IST. As for the live updates and scores of the match, fans can track it on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Barcelona vs Lyon predicted starting line-up:

Barcelona Women: Panos; Torrejon, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Hansen, Caldentey, Hermoso

Lyon Women: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Mbock, Bacha; Henry, Egurrola, Horan; Cascarino, Macario; Hegerberg

Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women head-to-head record

Barcelona Women and Lyon Women have met each other on four occasions, with three of those clashes taking place in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The La Liga giants have not only never defeated their Ligue 1 counterparts, but have also lost a UCL final against them. The Blaugrana were thrashed 4-1 on that occasion.

Barcelona and Lyon's route to UEFA Champions League final

After finishing their group on top, Barcelona defeated arch-rivals Real Madrid in the quarter-finals before registering a 5-3 win on aggregate against Wolfsburg in the semis. 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas inspired her side to an emphatic 5-1 win at home before they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat away in the second leg.

Similarly, Lyon also breezed through to the knockout stages despite suffering one defeat to Bayern Munich in the group stages. However, their toughest challenge came in the quarters. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the first leg before mounting a comeback in their home leg to win the clash 4-3 on aggregate. Meanwhile, their semi-final clash against PSG was relatively more straightforward as they won both legs.