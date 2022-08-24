Barcelona Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Friendly Match?

La Liga giants Barcelona will host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in a friendly match on Wednesday, August 23 at Camp Nou. This match is set to be a charity match that is promoted by former goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) over two years ago.

The Catalan giants will head into this match on the back of one win and a draw in La Liga. On the other hand, the Citizens will head into this clash on the back of two wins and a draw. With both teams in fine form, this match promises to be an exciting game. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how to watch the friendly clash live in India and the Barcelona vs Manchester City live streaming details.

What time will Barcelona vs Manchester City begin?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City game will begin live at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, August 24.

How to watch Barcelona vs Manchester City live in India?

Unfortunately, the Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly match will not be telecasted on any channel in India. Meanwhile, fans can continue to track the live scores and updates of the match on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Barcelona vs Manchester City live streaming details

As for the Barcelona vs Manchester City live streaming, fans can tune in to either the CITY+ or BARCA TV+ platforms. A subscription will be needed to watch the match.

Barcelona vs Manchester City predicted line-up

Barcelona: Pena; Kounde, Pique, Alba; Kessie, Gavi; Roberto, Torres, Pjanic, Dembele; Braithwaite

Manchester City: Ortega; Gomez, Stones, Dias, Lewis; Palmer, Phillips, Grealish; Foden, Alvarez, Mahrez

Pep happy to hold Barcelona vs Manchester City charity game

After both sides agreed to hold the charity match, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said, "This is an honour for us. We want to thank Barça for inviting us to this wonderful venue. We shall tell our players why this matters so much. It is admirable, and Unzue’s words show that. I am very happy to come. By doing this, FC Barcelona has once again shown why we are the best."