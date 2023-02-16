Manchester United will take on Barcelona in a Europa League playoff encounter at Camp Nou on Thursday. United put up a brilliant display against Leeds United in the Premier League as goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho secured a vital three points and the focus will now shift to the European front. Barcelona cemented their top position in La Liga with a narrow 1-0 victory over Villarreal and they are now eight points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Both teams consist of some excellent names who could change the game on their own. Marcus Rashford has been in stellar form as he has emerged as United's most threatening attacker in the final third. For Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer with 23 goals in all competitions this season.

Since their defeat at the hands of Arsenal, the Red Devils are on a six matches unbeaten run in all competitions while their opponent is yet to lose a match in 2023.

United will be missing a few of their pivotal players with the likes of defender Lisandro Martinez in this clash. Barcelona will be without their majestic midfielder Sergio Busquets.

When and where will the Barcelona vs Manchester United match be played?

The Europa League encounter between Barcelona and Manchester United will be played at Camp Nou on Thursday, February 16.

Where can we watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United match in India?

The Europa League encounter between Barcelona and Manchester United can be watched live on Sony Sports Network at 11:00 PM IST.

Where can we live stream the Barcelona vs Manchester United match in India?

The Europa League encounter between Barcelona and Manchester United can be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

Where can we watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United match in the UK?

The Europa League encounter between Barcelona and Manchester United can be watched live on BT Sport 2 in UK. The match can also be streamed live on the BT Sport app at 6:30 PM BST.

Where can we watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United match in the US?

The Europa League encounter between Barcelona and Manchester United can be watched live on Paramount + in US at 12:30 PM EST.