Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch The El Clasico In India, The US And UK?

One of the most elite clashes in global football, the El Clasico, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is all set to kick-off at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on October 24. Barcelona will head into the La Liga 2021-22 match for the first time since legendary footballer Lionel Messi left the Camp Nou side, however, the first Clasico of the season is promising to bring out the best of both teams.

Real Madrid head into this match as the third-placed team in La Liga 2021-22 following table-toppers Real Sociedad by three points, whereas Barcelona, were off to a poor start in the season and is currently placed at the eighth position.

How to watch El Clasico, Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live broadcast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga match by tuning in to the MTV channel. The live stream of the match will be available for the fans on Voot Select in India. The match will start at 7:45 PM as per the Indian Standard Time from Camp Nou.

How to watch El Clasico, Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming in the US?

The El Classico fans in the United State (US) can enjoy the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match by tuning into the live telecast by ESPN Network. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of Sunday’s La Liga match on ESPN +. The kick-off is scheduled to take place at 10:15 AM ET.

How to watch El Clasico, Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can watch the live telecast of the La Liga 2021-22, Barcelona vs Real Madrid match, on Sky Sports. The live streaming of the El Classico will be available on Amazon Prime Video and on SkyGo. The match will start at 3:15 PM BST.

Meanwhile, ahead of the El Clasico, both teams earned victories in their respective UEFA Champion League 2021-22 matches. Barcelona won their first match of the Champions League season by defeating Benfica 1-0 on October 20. Whereas, Real Madrid earned a dominating 0-5 victory over Shaktar Donetsk on the same day. As the action shifts to La Liga on Sunday, Karim Benzema, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, and Vini Jr. are some of the exciting players to look out for.

