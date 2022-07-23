Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch The El Clasico In India, UK, & US?

Two of Europe's greatest rivals, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all set to square off against one another in a pre-season friendly on Sunday. Barcelona have already played two pre-season games so far and have won both of them. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will play their first pre-season game against Barcelona in the United States on Sunday. Madrid won both the La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season.

When and where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly taking place?

The pre-season El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The match is scheduled to be held on July 24 at 8.30 a.m. (IST).

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly in India?

Sony Sports Network will carry the live telecast of the pre-season El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid in India. The match will be live broadcast on the Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. IST.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly in the UK?

El Clasico fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to the Premier Sports 1 TV channel to watch the pre-season friendly between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The live streaming of the match will be available on Barca TV. The match is slated to begin at 4 a.m. in the UK.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly in the US?

Football fanatics in the United States can watch the live streaming of the pre-season friendly between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Barca TV. The match will not be shown on any TV channel in the US. The match is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 11 p.m. in the US.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted lineups

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen; Sergiño Dest, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavi; Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Fernando Torres.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo Silva de Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Image: AP