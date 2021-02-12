Barcelona's Social Media Team Slammed For Editing Video To Prove Foul During Sevilla Loss

Spanish giants Sevilla forced a humiliating defeat over Barcelona when the two teams came up in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. But the Catalan giants were ready with excuses in an attempt to brush off the criticism. The club's social media team posted a video to suggest they were denied a penalty, but the claims have turned out to be fake. The social media team has been accused of manipulating and editing the video to put forth their claims.

Copa del Rey result: Kounde, Rakitic score for Sevilla vs Barcelona

Sevilla defender and Bayern Munich target Jules Kounde fired in the opener for Julen Lopetegui in the 25th minute. Despite Barcelona's effort to bag the equaliser, Sevilla held their guard and went on to defend their lead. In fact, former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic doubled the lead for the hosts in the 85th minute.

Rakitic received a splendid ball from over the Barcelona defence before he raced towards Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The midfielder displayed utmost composure before firing in a striking shot at the roof of the post to make it 2-0. Following the defeat, Barcelona have been levelling allegations of being denied a penalty.

Barcelona Twitter handle slammed for posting fabricated video

Barcelona Twitter was abuzz when a video was tweeted after the game. In the video, Jordi Alba is seen being brought down by Sevilla's Suso. The aim of the video was to suggest that the Camp Nou outfit were awarded a free-kick, despite the foul taking place in the penalty area.

🤔 This is how we saw it. pic.twitter.com/HxfMgKiTvH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 11, 2021

But Sevilla fans online have responded harshly as they try to unveil the truth behind the video. Sevilla fans took to Twitter to claim that Barcelona's social media team has edited some frames from the video to make it appear that Alba was fouled by Suso. And the revelations could bring the spotlight on the club's social media activity.

So it turns out Barcelona's official Twitter account edited this video by omitting frames to make it appear that Sevilla's Suso pulled down Jordi Alba. A club account manipulating videos to complain about officiating. This feels like a new low. https://t.co/zdwbTAx6sb — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 11, 2021

Barcelona openly questioning an officiating decision in their Copa del Rey loss at Sevilla. Official club accounts criticising officials - overtly or otherwise - is an endemic across Spanish football and does nobody any favours. https://t.co/DS0K9OkRiO — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 11, 2021

It's Barca. I'm not shocked. One of the fakest clubs going. — Jedge (@IAmJedge) February 11, 2021

For the record, I don't think it was a foul but even if, it should've been a Penalty — Andi (@udo_andi) February 11, 2021

It does fit Barcelona's forever persecuted mindset though — Giga Chirgadze (@gcrossover11) February 11, 2021

Barcelona to play PSG before second leg vs Sevilla

Even as Barcelona were losing against Sevilla, their official YouTube channel were having a live interaction on the best pizza topping. Meanwhile, Barcelona will have to wait until next month before they get an opportunity to overturn the first-leg results. Before the second leg, Ronald Koeman's men also play Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

