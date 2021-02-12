Bayern Munich Become Only Second Team To Win All 6 Titles After Guardiola's Barcelona

A victory against Mexican outfit Tigres UANL was all that separated European champions Bayern Munich from being crowned the new world club champions. And the Bavarians went on to win the tie in style following their splendid display against Tigres UANL on Thursday. The Club World Cup 2021 final victory adds the sixth title for the Bavarians, having won every possible competition since the previous season, a feat previously achieved by Pep Guardiola's Barcelona only.

Also Read | Bayern Munich eye Mo Salah mega-transfer as Liverpool issue warning to Bundesliga giants

Bayern Munich six titles milestone equals Barcelona's record

Bayern Munich did not deviate from their objective of rounding up an impeccable campaign when they lined up for the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. The European champions maintained a significant possession in the game, with their defensive stability now being praised widely.

Despite an entertaining first half, neither of the teams achieved the breakthrough. It was only in the 59th minute that Benjamin Pavard bagged the winner. The Frenchman struck past the goalline after Robert Lewandowski succeeded in drawing the goalkeeper away from the sticks, making it easy for Pavard to net in the open post.

After a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check, the goal was allowed. Interestingly, Tigres UANL could manage a mere single shot on target. The victory for the Bavarians spells immense success under Hansi Flick. The Bundesliga heavyweights have now won all six of the possible titles.

Also Read | Who was Kasia Lenhardt? Model commits suicide after breakup with Bayern's Jerome Boateng

Bayern's impeccable run to clinch six titles

Bayern had won the league title with a 13-point lead over Borussia Dortmund last season. Besides, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could not stop Bayern from clinching the Champions League title, losing 1-0 courtesy Kingsley Coman's splendid effort to bag the winner.

Besides, Bayern also won the DFB-Pokal title with a 4-2 win over Dortmund, apart from the UEFA Super Cup victory against Sevilla. Not to forget the DFL Super Cup victory, again over their arch-rivals Dortmund in October last year. Bayern are now only the second team to win the sextuple, with Barcelona setting the record in 2009.

Also Read | Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend found dead a week after breakup

Hansi Flick joins Pep Guardiola after sextuple win

In December 2009, Pep Guardiola's Barcelona defeated Argentine club Estudiantes to clinch the FIFA Club World Cup, their sixth title to register an impeccable record. The Camp Nou outfit had previously won the LaLiga that season with a nine-point lead over Real Madrid, while also clinching the Champions League title following an epic win over Manchester United.

Besides, Guardiola guided his side to Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and European Super Cup glories, having become the first manager to achieve the milestone. Hansi Flick now joins the Manchester City manager in the esteemed list.

Also Read | Upamecano transfer latest: Man United drop out; Bayern, Liverpool, Chelsea could sign him

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter