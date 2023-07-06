Bastian Schweinsteiger approves of Harry Kane's potential transfer to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane's future remains an unsolved mystery. The England skipper has remained a lucrative prospect and has already seen a number of clubs being linked with him. He only has a year left on his current England contract.

3 things you need to know

Harry Kane finished 2nd in the Premier League with 30 goals

Harry Kane is England's leading goalscorer

Kane came through various levels at Spurs

Harry Kane has been a consistent performer for Spurs

Kane has been the main source of goals for Tottenham Hotspur and losing him would be a big blow for the North London giants. Spurs finished a distant 8th in the EPL table last season and recently Angelos Postecoglou has been appointed as the manager as the management hopes to turn the tide next season.

Despite the consistency, the England skipper hasn't won a single trophy and has constantly been linked with a move away from the club. Bayern Munich have reportedly expressed their interest in availing the service of the player and it would take a significant amount of money to lure him to Germany.

Bastian Schweinsteiger has his take on Harry Kane's linkup with Bayern Munich

Former Bayern midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger feels Kane would be a great fit at the club. On being asked whether Kane would be a hit at the club, Bastian replied to Talksport, "Yes, 100 per cent. Bayern Munich are looking for a striker, a proper striker like [Robert] Lewandowski. Choupo-Moting is not good enough for Bayern Munich and so he’s more the plan B solution, but Bayern Munich would of course like to sign Harry Kane."

"I think that it would be a great fit for him as well. He has to ask himself if he wants to win a league, a title in his life as a football player – you know, a championship or a Champions League.", he added

“I know he’s a person who likes to have his family and his friends around him and Munich is the best place for that. You have a beautiful area around where you can live and where your family can grow up and it’s safe.