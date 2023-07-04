Is Harry Kane Leaving Tottenham To Join Bayern? Thomas Muller Breaks Silence On Move

This summer transfer window could surpass all previous records as clubs are expected to dip heavily into the market to bolster their squads. Premier League has remained the most lucrative destination for players as the league has offered more competition and more audience. Manchester City lifted the Premier League title last season. Arsenal slipped in the last lap of the title race and finished second which proved to be quite an encouraging campaign for Mikel Arteta and Co.

Premier League has been the most sought-after football league in the world

Harry Kane could be one of the biggest transfers of the season

Kane has scored a total of 354 goals in his career, with 28 goals coming in the EPL last season

Thomas Muller has his say on Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern

Harry Kane's future has been the most talked about thing in English football. The England captain has only one year left in his current deal and is currently being eyed by a number of clubs. Bayern Munich have reportedly expressed their interest in the player and might come with an official offer in this transfer window.

Amidst Kane's linkup with the reigning Bundesliga champions, Thomas Muller seems to be unconcerned by all the rumours as he believes it's not worth talking about the transfer until he signs for Bayern. In an interaction with the German publication Bild, he said, "I've actually told myself that as long as something is not done, it's not worth talking about.

"I don't know anyone that doesn't like him".

Harry Kane remains a lucrative prospect for clubs

Harry Kane's contract situation has suddenly sparked enthusiasm among the clubs as the likes of Manchester United have reportedly been chasing the forward for a while. The Red Devils are currently acting under a tight financial budget and they need to offload a few players in a bid to fund the transfer.

Kane has been a consistent performer for the Spurs in the last several years but his inability to win trophies in North London has been a major concern. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator and it remains to be seen what the future unfolds.