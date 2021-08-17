Bayern Munich Coach Julian Nagelsmann Says There's 'always Pressure' To Win Each Match

Borussia Dortmund will take on arch-rivals Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday in the DFL-Supercup Final and ahead of the match, Julian Nagelsmann has said that there is immense pressure being the manager of Bayern to win every match they play after a 1-1 draw in his first competitive match in charge against Borussia Monchengladbach. First-half goals from Alassane Plea and Robert Lewandowski saw the match end with the two teams sharing points.

"It's always pressure at Bayern Munich. You have to win nearly every game when you're the manager," Nagelsmann said in the prematch press conference. "It's always about winning and losing, if we win there will be no questions, if we lose there will be many questions. So at the end, we have to win," Nagelsmann added.

New signings are possibility says Nagelsmann

The coach also talked about the possibility of new signings coming in before the close of the transfer window saying that there is a possibility, however, if no player joins, he is still happy with the current set of players who are with him. Nagelsmann added that it is a good squad and they have a lot of work to do for this season.

"If it is possible then perhaps we will get in a new player. If not, it's okay as well and we will work with the players that we have in our squad. We have a good squad, a good team. We have a lot of work to do now for the season," Nagelsmann added.

The Allianz Arena chief Herbert Hainer had earlier also touched upon whether Bayern is still looking to add new players to their ranks, saying that they are open to the idea of new signings before the transfer window closes, having only added Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, and Sven Ulreich to their ranks so far.

"We are monitoring the transfer market, which is open until the end of August, to see whether there are still one or two possibilities," he added. "But we almost exclusively have national team players of the highest quality, so there is no urgent need to sign someone quickly."

New season's start for both teams

Borussia Dortmund scored five past Eintracht Frankfurt to win their Bundesliga season opener 5-2 courtesy to goals from Marco Reus (23'), Thorgan Hazard (32'), Erling Haaland (34', 70'), and Giovanni Reyna (58'). While Bayern Munich kicked off their title defence with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, with Robert Lewandowski extending his own Bundesliga record by scoring on the opening day of the season for the seventh consecutive year

The two sides have met seven times in the DFL-Supercup Final, Munich has managed to beat Dortmund four times to lift the trophy, while Dortmund has beaten Munich three times. The last time the two sides met in the Super Cup, Bayern Munich won the match 3–2.

