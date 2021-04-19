Bayern Munich, PSG Applauded By Fans For Not Joining European Super League

German giants Bayern Munich have been heaped with praises by football fans after the Bundesliga outfit decided against joining the much-talked-about European Super League on Monday. Fans have taken to social media platforms and expressed their happiness towards Bayern Munich and PSG for opting against joining the new competition that is expected to replace the UEFA Champions League.

Who is a part of the European Super League?

12 clubs across Europe have released statements about their new joint venture named the European Super League. Teams like AC Milan, Arsenal, Internazionale, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are the founding members of the European Super League.

While most of the major teams have joined the new competition, the German and the French teams have decided to reject the offer. Bayern Munich and PSG are two sides who have been missing from the European Super League teams list after both the clubs refrained from joining the upcoming 'elite league'.

Recently, Bayern Munich's German counterparts Borussia Dortmund released a statement that revealed how they have also rejected the idea of joining the European Super League. Fellow Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig is also expected to follow the same route and join forces with Bayern and Dortmund in standing against the formation of the "Super League".

Statement from the FC Bayern München AG board.



â„¹ï¸ https://t.co/B3JAFRsXHn pic.twitter.com/BlKWccoiCi — ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†FC Bayern EnglishðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ† (@FCBayernEN) April 18, 2021

After knowing about the team's decision to opt against the controversial European Super League, fans have gone on to back the club's decision. They have taken to Twitter and shared their opinion on the team's decision to not accept the invitation to join the European Super League. Followers of Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich have lauded the teams with words like brave, strong, and loyal mostly thrown around for the Bundesliga team and the French outfit.

After Borussia Dortmund statement, also RB Leipzig sources confirmed that they’ve no intention to join #SuperLeague in the next weeks, as SkyDE confirmed. ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡ª



BVB CEO Watzke also stated that “FC Bayern and B. Dortmund have 100% compatible views”, both against the #SuperLeague. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke confirms that both they and Bayern Munich won't be joining the European Super League and are sticking with the planned Champions League reform. pic.twitter.com/7UVYY6dbFp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 19, 2021

Bayern and Borussia Dortmund were both invited to join the Super League but both clubs rejected the plans.



Love that ðŸ‘ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/pyCVo13XNe — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 18, 2021

For so long, the Bundesliga was laughed at and put down. The model of German football was ridiculed for its devotion to maintaining a connection with fans over foreign ownership.



Today marks a new era for the Bundesliga, and Bayern and Dortmund.



The REAL people’s league! SUI! pic.twitter.com/kFLLjaBB85 — ã€½ï¸ð®ð•Ÿð•šáµ âš¡ï¸ ðš‚ð™´ðš‡ðšƒðš„ð™¿ð™»ð™´ ðš†ð™¸ð™½ð™½ð™´ðšðš‚ ðŸ† (@Munik86) April 19, 2021

European Super League Format

As of now, 12 clubs have been announced to be a part of the highly talked about football competition The Super League is proposed to be a 20-team competition which is set to take place every year with its kickoff in August. The tournament is expected to have 15 top European clubs as permanent members of the same with the remaining five teams set to vary each season. However, further details of the Super League format and qualification have not been revealed yet. The new proposed "Super League" is expected to be played midweek which will not disturb the domestic league period and eventually replace the UEFA Champions League.