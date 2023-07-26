Bayern Munich vs Man City Live Streaming: How To Watch Club Friendly Live In India, UK, US

Quick links:
Manchester City and Bayern Munich will clash against each other in a pre-season club friendly | Image: AP
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are all set to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich in a club-friendly encounter in Japan on Wednesday, July 26. City head into the match after starting their pre-season tour with a 5-3 win over Yokohoma F. Marinos. After their fixture with Bayern, City will travel to Seoul, South Korea for the final pre-season game against Atletico Madrid.
Having topped the scoring charts for the team last season, Erling Haaland is now set to begin his pre-season tour with Manchester City. In recent pictures and videos shared on social media, the 23-year-old was seen training with the squad. He can be expected to start the game against Bayern.
Bayern Munich Possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Laimer; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Gnabry
Manchester City Possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish; Haaland
The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, friendly match is being played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.
The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, friendly match is slated to begin at 4 pm IST/10:30 AM (GMT) on Wednesday.
The live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match will be available on Fan Code. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the match will not be available.
Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the club-friendly game on CITY+ and Recast.
Football fans in the United States can watch the club-friendly game on OneFootball TV.