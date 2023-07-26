Bayern Munich vs Man City Live Streaming: How To Watch Club Friendly Live In India, UK, US

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are all set to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich in a club-friendly encounter in Japan on Wednesday, July 26. City head into the match after starting their pre-season tour with a 5-3 win over Yokohoma F. Marinos. After their fixture with Bayern, City will travel to Seoul, South Korea for the final pre-season game against Atletico Madrid.

3 Things You Need To Know

Manchester City won a treble of trophies in the 2022-23 season

After FA Cup, City clinched Premier League and Champions League titles

Erling Haaland scored a record 52 goals for City in his debut season

Is Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City against Bayern Munich?

Having topped the scoring charts for the team last season, Erling Haaland is now set to begin his pre-season tour with Manchester City. In recent pictures and videos shared on social media, the 23-year-old was seen training with the squad. He can be expected to start the game against Bayern.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: What could the possible starting XIs look like?

Bayern Munich Possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Laimer; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Gnabry

Manchester City Possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Where is the Bayern Munich vs Man City Club Friendly match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, friendly match is being played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Man City Club Friendly match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, friendly match is slated to begin at 4 pm IST/10:30 AM (GMT) on Wednesday.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Man City in India?

The live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match will be available on Fan Code. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the match will not be available.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Man City in UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the club-friendly game on CITY+ and Recast.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Man City in USA?

Football fans in the United States can watch the club-friendly game on OneFootball TV.