Manchester City are set to gear up for the pre-season, as the team was the best team in Europe last season after dominating all the competitions they played in and winning a historic treble. The Pep Guardiola side will be eyeing to repeat their success in the next season, and for that they will be trying to get back in shape in the upcoming pre-season.

3 things you need to know

Manchester City dominated the Premier League in the second-half of the season

Manchester City beat Inter in the UCL final

Manchester City defeated their arch-rivals, Manchester United, to win the FA Cup

Let’s take a look at the pre-season schedule for Manchester City before kicking off the season:

Also Read: Chelsea's Pre-season Full Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Timings, Squads, Live Streaming

Where will the 2023–24 pre-season for Manchester City be held?

Manchester City will be travelling to Asia for the pre-season and will be playing their last pre-season match in London before the new season of the Premier League kicks off. The Cityzens will go to Asia for the first time since 2019, when they performed in China, Hong Kong, and Japan, after touring the United States the previous year.

What are Manchester City’s 2023 pre-season fixtures?

July 23, Manchester City v Yokohama F Marinos , 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET / 12 am BST, Japan National Stadium, Tokyo

, 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET / 12 am BST, Japan National Stadium, Tokyo July 26, Manchester City v Bayern Munich , 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET / 1130pm BST, Japan National Stadium, Tokyo

, 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET / 1130pm BST, Japan National Stadium, Tokyo July 30, Manchester City v Atletico Madrid , 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am BST, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul

, 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am BST, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul August 6, Manchester City v Arsenal, 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm BST, Wembley Stadium, London

Where to watch Manchester City’s 2023-24 preseason matches?

The club's preseason games in 2023 will be broadcast live on City+, which is cause for celebration for Manchester City fans. Fans may thus take advantage of thorough coverage of the games. Supporters must join up for a City+ subscription, which costs £4.99 a month and is reasonably priced, in order to watch the live broadcasts.

Once enrolled, supporters can easily access the live broadcast via the City+ app, the official Manchester City website, or even on their televisions. Highlights will be published on both the club's official YouTube channel and social media pages.

Soccer on U.S. TV today

Football on UK TV today

Also Read: Is Dele Alli Coming To Chelsea? Mauricio Pochettino Says 'I Want To Help Him, He Is Young'

What is the new squad for the preseason of 2023?

The squad is yet o be announced by City. However, what’s expected is that Mateo Kovacic will be wearing the City shirt for the first time in the pre-season after Guardiola signed him from Chelsea.

When will the Premier League season start for Manchester City?

The Premier League champions will start defending their title against their former captain’s team Vincent Kompany who is the head coach of the newly promoted Burnley on Friday, 12 August 2023.