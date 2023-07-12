Quick links:
Manchester City star, Erling Haaland celebrating his goal, Image-AP
Manchester City are set to gear up for the pre-season, as the team was the best team in Europe last season after dominating all the competitions they played in and winning a historic treble. The Pep Guardiola side will be eyeing to repeat their success in the next season, and for that they will be trying to get back in shape in the upcoming pre-season.
Let’s take a look at the pre-season schedule for Manchester City before kicking off the season:
Happy Friday! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2TVcHD4r7g— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 7, 2023
Manchester City will be travelling to Asia for the pre-season and will be playing their last pre-season match in London before the new season of the Premier League kicks off. The Cityzens will go to Asia for the first time since 2019, when they performed in China, Hong Kong, and Japan, after touring the United States the previous year.
The club's preseason games in 2023 will be broadcast live on City+, which is cause for celebration for Manchester City fans. Fans may thus take advantage of thorough coverage of the games. Supporters must join up for a City+ subscription, which costs £4.99 a month and is reasonably priced, in order to watch the live broadcasts.
Once enrolled, supporters can easily access the live broadcast via the City+ app, the official Manchester City website, or even on their televisions. Highlights will be published on both the club's official YouTube channel and social media pages.
The squad is yet o be announced by City. However, what’s expected is that Mateo Kovacic will be wearing the City shirt for the first time in the pre-season after Guardiola signed him from Chelsea.
The Premier League champions will start defending their title against their former captain’s team Vincent Kompany who is the head coach of the newly promoted Burnley on Friday, 12 August 2023.