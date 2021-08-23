Bayern Munich's Star Midfielder Joshua Kimmich Extends Contract Till 2025

Bayern Munich's star midfielder has signed a four-year contract extension that will see him at the Allianz Arena till at least June 2025. The 26-year-old joined Bayern from RB Leipzig as a teenager back in 2015 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the top midfielders in the world. He had just entered the final two years of his previous contract and the Bundesliga champions moved to tie him down to fresh terms. Kimmich was revealed at the Allianz Arena with the club CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic.

Kimmich spoke to fcbayern.com regarding his renewal and said that the most important reason for his contract extension is that he can pursue his passion with joy every day. He also mentioned that he has a team where he can achieve everything, and a lot of teammates have become his real friends.

“The most important reason for my contract extension is that I can pursue my passion with joy every day here at FC Bayern. I have a team where I can achieve everything, and a lot of teammates have become real friends. That’s why I started playing football in the first place, because it should be fun. I still don’t think I’m at the end of my development and I’m convinced there’s a lot possible at FC Bayern in the next years. On top of that, my family feels at home here. Munich has become a second home. The combination we have here isn’t found all over the world.”

Hainer happy with Kimmich renewal

FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer was also happy to extend Kimmich's contact and said that he has developed into a top player and that it is important for the club to keep these top players.

"We’re happy to be going into the future with Joshua Kimmich. He’s developed into a top international player with us, and it’s important to us to keep players of this quality in our team for the long term. With him, FC Bayern have the best chances of achieving great and ambitious goals again in the future."

In an interview earlier, the Bayern president said that he will not be held ransom to the players' wage demands as they know what all they have at the club. "They will certainly not be kept at any cost," the Bayern chief told Kicker. "The players know what they have at Bayern, they are paid very well here too, everyone gets their salary. And they can win titles with us now, and also in the future."

