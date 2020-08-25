Bayern Munich Sensation Alphonso Davies Draws High Praise From Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies has made quite an impression on the footballing world during his breakthrough season with the Bundesliga giants. Having helped Hans-Dieter Flick’s side to a historic treble during the 2019-20 campaign, the 19-year-old Davies has received plenty of praise and plaudits from fans and pundits across the world. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to Twitter to congratulate Alphonso Davies for winning the Champions League on Sunday night as the teenager made history, becoming the first footballer from Canada to win the European Cup.

A historic moment - you made Canadians proud out there. Congratulations on the big win, Alphonso! https://t.co/nNoOtxdn3Q — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 24, 2020

Canada PM Justin Trudeau congratulates Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies

Following Bayern Munich's Champions League triumph this past weekend, Alphonso Davies took to Twitter to tell his 175,800 fans that by winning the European Cup, his dream just came true. The left-back wrote that not many would have believed he came from a small town in Canada where football wasn't a popular sport and the temperatures would often drop to -40°C. Alphonso Davies became the first Canadian international to win the Champions League and Canada PM Justin Trudeau sent in his congratulations by retweeting and responding to Davies' tweet.

Thank you Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau! Can I please come home for a week 🙏🏾😬



🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 https://t.co/OLQy2BhOVC — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 24, 2020

On Monday morning, Justin Trudeau reiterated that Davies' achievement is a historic moment for the country and that the Bayern Munich defender has done Canadians proud. Davies read the tweet from Trudeau and thanked the 48-year old for his wishes. The Bayern Munich superstar also cheekily requested permission to return to Canada for a week's break amid the coronavirus pandemic. In order to combat the pandemic, Canada has closed its borders to prevent the virus from spreading. Currently, airports in Canada are working on a new flight plan which has been given by the government, but the country’s travel restrictions remain intact.

Alphonso Davies career: Alphonso Davies speed and records

Alphonso Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents who fled civil war in their country. Davies’ family moved to Edmonton, Canada when he was just five years old. At 15, Davies made his professional football debut with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. Soon after he turned 18, Davies made the move to Bayern Munich in a reported $22 million (€18.63 million) deal.

On Matchday 32 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season, Alphonso Davies set a new speed record while playing against Werder Bremen. Davies clocked 22.7mph, overtaking Borussia Dortmund's on-loan defender Achraf Hakimi's previous league-best of 22.4mph and officially making Davies the fastest player in Germany's top division since detailed data collection began in 2011. During the 2019-20 season, Davies made 41 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich, scored thrice and providing eight assists.

Image Credits - Alphonso Davies Instagram / AP