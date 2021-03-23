Beckham Says It's Not "Tough" To Sign Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo For Inter Miami

Inter Miami are preparing for their second season in Major League Soccer (MLS). During their debut season, the club succeeded in signing a couple of football stars — Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi. Inter Miami are on the hunt for some major names in the world of football to further grain credibility in the competition, with co-owner David Beckham directly eyeing the signings of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not tough to sign Messi, Ronaldo: Beckham on prospective Inter Miami transfers

Prior to the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Beckham spoke with ESPN about his plans for the team. He was quizzed about the idea of having Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar Jr in his side. And the Manchester United legend did not shy away from making bold claims on the subject.

Commenting on prospective Inter Miami transfers, Beckham insisted that the players of such high calibre are eager to play for his side when their stint at the highest level in Europe comes to an end. "When we announced Miami, there was always going to be talk about what players we were going to bring in, whether it was Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar. There was always going to be those discussions. I actually don't think it's a tough one for players to decide, to be honest, because it's a great place," said Beckham.

Beckham went on laud the city of Miami, further praising the team's fanbase. He insisted that there's no lack of local talents in Miami and South Florida, which the club could tap in, to make some real business. The former Real Madrid superstar said, "Miami is a city that has that pull on players who have been playing in Europe that are big stars."

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi transfer news

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news has been doing the rounds for quite some time, linking him with a return to Real Madrid. Rumours of his exit gained momentum after the Champions League exit against FC Porto, in particular. But Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, while speaking to Sky Sports has rubbished the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news.

Messi also sees off his contract at the end of the current season. Newly elected president Joan Laporta is keen on negotiating a new deal with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, but he intends to decide on his future once the current season concludes. Currently, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain the frontrunners to sign him.

Inter Miami's MLS schedule

Inter Miami kick off their second season in MLS on March 27 when they take on Tampa Bay Rowdies at home, followed by an away clash against Charleston Battery. Notably, apart from Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi, the club has also sealed the transfer of Ryan Shawcross from Stoke City prior to the season.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Lionel Messi Instagram