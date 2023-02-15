Belgian Goalkeeper Tragically Passes Away After Collapsing On Pitch After Saving Penalty

The tragic news of Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel losing his life at the age of just 25 years old, due to an on-field incident became the talk of the town for the cricketing world last weekend. Espeel was playing for his club Winkel Sport B against Westrozbeke in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium on Saturday. While his team was leading by 2-1, Westrozebeke received a penalty in the second half, which led to the player losing his life.

As reported by Sky Sports, Espeel managed to save the spot kick but was seen dropping down to the ground immediately afterward. As per the Belgian media, emergency services tried to revive the player with a defibrillator. However, the 25-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.

What did the club have to say about Arne Espeel?

It is pertinent to mention that Winkel Sport put out an official statement, revealing their feelings on the unfortunate news. “Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said. Meanwhile, the match was being played at the team’s home ground in Sint-Eloois-Winkel in the West Flanders Province. “We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought,” the club added.

Sky Sports’ report also claimed that an autopsy to determine the reason behind Espeel’s death was slated to take place on Monday. As per Het Nieuwsblad newspaper, over 1000 people gathered to pay their tribute to the youngster on Monday evening. Football fans on social media were also saddened by the loss as they shared their feelings with heart-touching tweets.

“Fully investigate the deaths of young athletes”

One of the fan, mentioned American football player Damar Hamlin in his tweet and said the player was lucky to get out of a similar incident. “@HamlinIsland Man god really is looking out for you to be a testimony because you and #arneespeel (RIP)are a year apart and he didn’t make it and you did. Keep being an inspiration to the youth and doing right in life #3,” the fan wrote.

American filmmaker Robby Starbuck also shed his thoughts on the incident on Twitter and said, “Over the weekend, Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel collapsed and died suddenly at age 25 during a game. This is NOT normal and we can never accept it as normal. It’s beyond time to demand all major sports leagues fully investigate the deaths of young athletes!”.