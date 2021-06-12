Belgium Vs Russia Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

World number one Belgium are all set to kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign with a game against Russia at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The game will kick-off live at 10:00 PM local time on Saturday, June 12 (Sunday, June 13 at 12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the Belgium vs Russia team news, our prediction, and the details of how to watch Belgium vs Russia live stream in India.

Belgium vs Russia prediction and preview

Belgium arrive into Euro 2020 on the back of mediocre form, considering their extremely high standards, as they drew 1-1 to 51st ranked Greece before beating Croatia 1-0. A first-half goal from Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku was enough to beat Croatia and help the striker continue his spectacular goalscoring form. Lukaku was the second-highest scorer in Serie A with 24 goals and was only behind Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 29. Despite the absence of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne in the side, Belgium will hope that their striker can continue his terrific goalscoring form.

On the other hand, Russia arrive into this game on the back of excellent form as they drew 1-1 to 21st ranked Poland before beating Bulgaria 1-0. A late second-half penalty from Spartak Moscow forward Aleksandr Sobolev was enough to ensure victory for Stanislav Cherchesov's side. Even though our Belgium vs Russia prediction is a win for Belgium, Russia are the dark horses of the tournament since they also reached the last eight of the 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

Belgium vs Russia team news

Belgium predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku

Russia predicted starting line-up: Anton Shunin, Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Yuri Zhirkov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin, Artem Dzyuba

How to watch Belgium vs Russia on TV live in India? Belgium vs Russia live stream India details

For fans wondering how to watch Belgium vs Russia on TV live in India can do so on Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Euro 2020 stream of Belgium vs Russia live will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the Euro 2020 games can be accessed on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.