BEN Vs RIO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Primeira Liga Match Preview

SL Benfica are set to square off against Rio Ave on Matchday 21 of the ongoing Primeira Liga on Monday. The match is set to be played at Estadio Do Sport Lisboa E Benfica on March 1 with the kickoff scheduled for 12: 30 AM (Tuesday, March 2) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BEN vs RIO Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this Portuguese League clash.

BEN vs RIO live: BEN vs RIO Dream11 match preview

SL Benfica start the game following a disappointing run of form after being knocked out of the Europa League by Arsenal in their last competitive outing. Currently, on a four-match winless run, the hosts are slotted fourth on the league table having managed to record 11 wins, six draws, and lose three games this season. With 39 points from 20 league games so far, Jorge Jesus' men will see this match as an opportunity to bridge the gap between them and third-placed FC Porto and consolidate their position in the top four of the league.

Rio Ave, on the other hand, are currently slotted 10th on the Primeira Liga table, having registered five wins, while playing out seven draws and losing eight league games this season. With just 22 points from 20 games, the visitors will walk into the game following a narrow 0-1 loss to Famlicao in their last competitive outing and will be itching to get back to winning ways. However, Miguel Cardoso's men face an uphill task in the form of Benfica, who have been amongst the standout teams in the league this season

BEN vs RIO Playing 11

SL Benfica- Odysseas Vlachodimos, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva, Pizzi, Haris Seferovic, Darwin Nunez

Rio Ave- Pawel Kieszek, Aderlan Santos, Pedro Amaral, Ivo Pinto, Toni Borevkovic, Pele, Carlos Mane, Ryotaro Meshino, Chico Geraldes, Gelson Dala, Rafael Camacho

BEN vs RIO Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Pawel Kieszek

Defenders- Nicolas Otamendi, Aderlan Santos, Alex Grimaldo, Toni Borevkovic

Midfielders- - Ryotaro Meshino, Rafa Silva, Rafael Camacho, Adel Taarabt

Strikers- Haris Seferovic, Gelson Dala

BEN vs RIO Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Haris Seferovic or Ryotaro Meshino

Vice-Captain- Gelson Dala or Rafa Silva

BEN vs RIO Match Prediction

SL Benfica look like a strong and better team on paper and we expect them to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- SL Benfica 1-0 Rio Ave

Note: The above BEN vs RIO Dream11 prediction, BEN vs RIO Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BEN vs RIO Dream11 Team and BEN vs RIO Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.