Chelsea Vs Man United: Solskjaer FURIOUS At Rivals Trying To Influence Referees With Posts

Manchester United's efforts to narrow down Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League standings suffered another setback at Stamford Bridge. The Blues held Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to a goalless draw, in a game that has now come under the scanner for some controversial refereeing decisions. The manager, in particular, has launched a scathing attack on the match official for depriving his side of two crucial points on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Man United: Callum Hudson-Odoi handball incident under scanner

In the 15th minute of the game, Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to have committed a handball inside his penalty box after a save from Eduoard Mendy saw him battle it out with Mason Greenwood for the ball. Referee Stuart Attwell went up to the monitor to have a look at the incident.

Following a closer look, the referee decided to stick with his original decision of not awarding a penalty to Man United. Instead, a freekick was awarded to Thomas Tuchel's men. And the referee's decision has left the Norwegian tactician fuming as he went on to level some serious allegations.

Solskjaer interview: Manager slams referee Stuart Attwell's decision

On being asked if they were deprived of a penalty by Sky Sports, Solskjaer said, "Yep, 100 per cent. They're shouting it's handball for our player, but when you look at it on the video, it's taken two points away from us." As quoted by ESPN, defender Luke Shaw also revealed an unprecedented conversation between Harry Maguire and Stuart Attwell.

According to Shaw, he heard the referee telling Maguire that his decision to award a penalty would cause a lot of talks about it once the game was over. However, Man United later clarified that the England defender could have misheard Maguire's comments about the referee.

Past instances of Man United -VAR decision tussle

This isn't however the first instance that questions have been raised on refereeing decisions from the Red Devils. Maguire was aggrieved after their draw against West Bromwich Albion when the Man United skipper was denied a penalty. Speaking after the game, the defender had claimed that the team have suffered ever since the other teams have spoken on Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions favouring Man United.

Interestingly, his attack was aimed at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who had claimed that the Old Trafford outfit had been awarded more penalties over two-and-a-half-years than the defending Premier League champions have won in the previous five years.

Image courtesy: Europa League Twitter