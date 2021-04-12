Benevento Vs Sassuolo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Matchday 30 of the ongoing Serie A campaign sees Benevento welcome Sassuolo in their upcoming league fixture on Monday. The Italian domestic league clash is set to be played at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on April 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM (Tuesday, April 13) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Benevento vs Sassuolo live stream, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

Benevento vs Sassuolo Preview

Benevento have been pretty inconsistent in recent times having won only one of their previous five matches. However, they will take a lot of confidence as that win came against Juventus in Serie A. Heading into the match after playing out a 1-1 draw against Parma Calcio in their last outing, the hosts find themselves slotted 15th on the league table. They have registered seven wins, nine draws, and 13 losses this season, accumulating 30 points so far.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo will head into the game following a three-match winless run. Currently slotted ninth on the Serie A table, the visitors have collected 10 wins, 10 draws and lost nine games so far. With 41 points against their name, Sassuolo will be seeing the match as an opportunity to get back on the winning ways and pocket three points which will help them solidify their position in the first half of the Serie A table.

Benevento vs Sassuolo Team News

Benevento do not have any latest injury concerns or suspension to worry about as the hosts have all of their players fit and in contention to start on Monday after the return of Iago Falque and Gaetano Letizia.

Sassuolo on the other hand will miss the services of Gregoire Defrel, and Domenico Berardi while they will also be sweating over the fitness of Francesco Caputo. Mehdi Bourabia and Filippo Romagna are long-term injury absentees and are not in contention to start against Benevento.

How to watch Benevento vs Sassuolo live in India?

The live broadcast of this Serie A match will be available on Sony Ten Network. The Benevento vs Sassuolo live stream will also be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Benevento vs Sassuolo Prediction

Both teams last clashed against each other in December 2020 where Sassuolo eked out a narrow 1-0 win as Domenico Beradi converted his spot-kick from the penalty spot to hand Sassuolo a lead within the first 10 minutes of the game. We expect Sassuolo to replicate a similar result and register their eighth win of the Serie A campaign on Monday.

Prediction- Benevento 0-2 Sassuolo