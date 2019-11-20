Bengaluru FC Showcase Class After Offering To Assist A Pregnant Women For Upcoming Match

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC showcased it's class after the club responded to a pregnant lady's request for a match she wished to attend on November 23.

Classy move

The club posted a promotional picture of its fixture against Kerala Blasters, to which a lady replied saying that since she was 33 weeks pregnant and thus, needed special permission from the club to carry warm water to stay hydrated and take the necessary medication. She also mentioned that it was really inconvenient to attend matches when she attended matches previously.

Hello @bengalurufc! Is there any possibility that I could permission to carry some hot water from home in a reusable bottle?? I’m currently 33 weeks pregnant & I need to stay hydrated also take my medication. It was terribly inconvenient when I came to watch previous matches!! — Meghana (@missusnair) November 20, 2019

The club, within two hours, replied that they will be hosting her in the owner's box for the match, where hot water and a lot more will be available for her. The club also specified that she will not be charged for the same. A really classy move by the club.

Hey, Meghana. We love the fact that you're introducing your little one to the Fortress already!



We'd be more than happy to accommodate you in the Owner's Box for Saturday's game, where there's hot water and more. This one's on us. 🙂 #FansFirst #BENKER https://t.co/xpNZHYKe3Q — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 20, 2019

The move was applauded by a lot of people and the club was appreciated for being supportive and considerate to the fans.

Bengaluru FC is currently fifth on the ISL table and currently are on a poor run, winning just one of their last four matches. In their last match, they defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0. Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri and Semboi Haokip scored the goals to help the club register a home win. After the match, coach Carles Cuadrat said, "We played as the team which was going for the victory from the first minute. So, I’m very happy with the boys and with the score. It was a magical night in Kanteerava. I’m very happy for everybody who loves Bengaluru."

