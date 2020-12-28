Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Match Prediction, Indian Super League Preview

Bengaluru FC square off against Jamshedpur FC in their next ISL fixture. Scheduled to be played on Monday, December 28, 2020, the venue for the ISL fixture is the Fatorda Stadium, Goa with the match kicking off at 7.30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur live stream, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur prediction, and other details of the ISL clash.

We're wrapping up 2020 with a clash against Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda tomorrow.



Come on, BFC! 🔵 #WeAreBFC #BFCJFC pic.twitter.com/WJFGfdCy2t — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 27, 2020

Bengaluru FC is currently third on the Hero ISL points table as they have lost only a single league match in their ongoing campaign. With 3 wins and 3 draws, Charles Cuadrat's side has registered an impressive 12 points in the league so far. Led by Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC will be hoping to get back on the winning ways with a 1-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan FC in their last outing.

Just like Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC also walks into the match following a 1-0 defeat by the hands of FC Goa. However, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle's side did manage to be on a 6 match unbeaten run before the Goa debacle as they hope to get back on the same track. With 10 points of 2 wins and 4 draws in 8 matches, Jamshedpur FC is currently slotted 6 on the Hero ISL points table. The Monday night ISL fixture provides both the teams with a perfect opportunity to register 3 crucial points and progress their ranking as the ISL progresses.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur team news and predicted 11

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Pratik Chowdhary, Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Jamshedpur FC -Rehnesh Paramba, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley, Alex, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aniket Jadhav Isaac Vanmalsawma, Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh Nerijus Valskis

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. The Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the respective team’s social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur prediction

A thrilling contest awaits us at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa as Bengaluru FC plays Jamshedpur in their upcoming match. While both sides will aim to walk away with a win, we predict a tight contest and expect Bengaluru to see get themselves a positive result at the end of the game.

Prediction- Bengaluru FC 2-0 Jamshedpur

