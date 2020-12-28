Lionel Messi Injury Update: When Will The Barcelona Star Return? How Long Is He Out For?

Following a short break from football amid the Christmas celebrations, Barcelona first team players returned to training on Sunday. But the sight of club captain Lionel Messi arriving in training cast doubts if he was injured. And the club have now confirmed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has sustained an injury which makes him unavailable for selection for the LaLiga clash against Eibar.

Lionel Messi injury news: Barcelona provide Lionel Messi injury update

Barcelona released an official statement confirming the Messi injury news. The statement revealed that the Argentina international had sustained an injury to his right ankle and will not be available for manager Ronald Koeman in the game against Eibar on Monday.

📜 MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Leo Messi is completing the treatment for his right ankle.

🔗 https://t.co/WXEXZ07cya pic.twitter.com/sBWEq81vgY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 27, 2020

Messi had endured a difficult start to the current LaLiga campaign but has recouped his form in the previous few games. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was instrumental in Barcelona's 3-0 victory against Real Valladolid, netting the third goal of the night. The striker also took his tally to 644 goals for Barcelona, overtaking Brazil legend Pele's single-club goal record for Santos. And Messi's injury thus casts trouble for the club.

Lionel Messi injury update: When will Messi return?

Amid the injury report, Barcelona have also provided a stipulated timescale for Messi's return on the field. The club, in its statement, claimed that the 32-year-old forward will be in time to return to training after Barcelona's LaLiga clash against Eibar. However, it is not clear if he will be able to be fit in time to play Huesca next week.

Messi's injury is just one among the many in the already troubled injury list for Koeman. The likes of Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are set to miss out due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Barcelona defender Jordi Alba is suspended for the clash on Monday.

Will Barcelona recoup their lost grip in LaLiga?

Barcelona had a struggled start to the current LaLiga campaign, but have regained their fine form over the previous few games. The Catalan giants lost out just one game in the previous five games. Koeman's men sit fifth in the LaLiga standings with 24 points in 14 games.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter