Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: How To Watch Durand Cup Live In India?

The Durand Cup 2023 will witness a huge clash between the Southern giants of India as Bengaluru FC is set to face Kerala Blasters in a Group C match. The arch-rivals will look for 3 points to increase their chances of going ahead in the competition. Both the teams look for their first win in the competition.

3 things you need to know

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters have faced off each other 13 times so far

Bengaluru FC have won 10 matches and the Blasters have only won 3

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match will take place today

When is the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match in the Durand Cup 2023?

The match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters will take place on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Where is the match of Bengaluru FCvs Kerala Blasters held in the Durand Cup 2023?

The Group match of the Durand Cup 2023 between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

What time does the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match start in the Durand Cup 2023?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will start at 6.00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Durand Cup 2023 match live on TV?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will be televised on Sony Sports Network. The match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I watch the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match live online?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters can be watched online on the Sony LIV app on a subscription basis

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Team news

New players Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das did not impress in their Blasters debut. It's possible that Dauwan would start both Marko Leskovic and Hormipam Ruivah to bolster the defence.

However, Bibliano Fernandes started with two of their new recruits, Salam Johnson Singh and Shankar Sampingiraj, both of whom made significant contributions right away. It's possible that Parag Shrivas and the rest of the Blues' starting lineup won't change for Friday's game against the Blasters.