'Me Going To Paris Was Neither Planned Nor Desired': Lionel Messi Reflects On PSG Move

Lionel Messi's sensational move to PSG in the summer of 2021 came as a shock for many but also brought excitement among the fans. At the time the intrigue was about witnessing Messi in someplace else at club level other than Spain. The stint started on a tremendous note, with football fanatics going in euphoria, however, it soon turned into a plightful experience as the same fans turned against the Argentine. Messi also did not cut a pleased figure during his time in the French capital, and after spending a few weeks in Inter Miami, says this is the place that he and his family wanted to be.

Lionel Messi is loving the Miami heat

After a tumultuous two-year stay at Paris St-Germain, Lionel Messi made a move to Inter Miami, and in just a few weeks in the new club, he has scored almost double the goals he scored with PSG in his entire first season in Ligue 1. The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner seems content with his role at Inter Miami, something that his celebrations after scoring goals are a testament of. It is all going well for Messi in Miami and he is all praise about the city. In a recent press conference, Messi compared the hassle free lifestyle of Miami and seemingly ranked it above the complication he faced in moving to Paris from Barca.

"The city is spectacular and makes it possible for you to live the day quietly and very easily. The children start school soon. While there is little left [to do], it was easier than we thought. It had been complicated [moving] from Barcelona to Paris.

"I'm happy, enjoying this new stage and the experience of living in this country that is something that always crossed my mind. We are in the place where we want to be," he added.

Lionel Messi reveals move to PSG was 'neither planned nor desired'

In the samer presser, he reflected on his time with PSG and confessed that he did not desire to be at PSG, but staying at Barcelona became difficult.

"Me going to Paris was neither planned nor desired. I did not want to leave Barcelona and it became difficult. But it is the opposite of what is happening to me now thanks to God," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner added.