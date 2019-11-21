Bengaluru FC Lays Out The 'red Carpet' For Pregnant Fan, Wins Hearts Online

Bengaluru FC have endured a mixed start to their 2019-20 ISL campaign. The Blues find themselves at the fifth spot on the ISL table. They have registered three draws and just one win from four games this season. Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in their next ISL match at Sree Kanteereeva Stadium this weekend.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC Showcase Class After Offering To Assist A Pregnant Women For Upcoming Match

Bengaluru FC fan uses Twitter to reach out ahead of Kerala Blasters clash

Hello @bengalurufc! Is there any possibility that I could permission to carry some hot water from home in a reusable bottle?? I’m currently 33 weeks pregnant & I need to stay hydrated also take my medication. It was terribly inconvenient when I came to watch previous matches!! — Meghana (@missusnair) November 20, 2019

Also Read | ISL: Matchday 5 Return Date And Schedule For All Upcoming Games

Bengaluru FC surprise 33-week pregnant fan in epic fashion

Hey, Meghana. We love the fact that you're introducing your little one to the Fortress already!



We'd be more than happy to accommodate you in the Owner's Box for Saturday's game, where there's hot water and more. This one's on us. 🙂 #FansFirst #BENKER https://t.co/xpNZHYKe3Q — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 20, 2019

Also Read | ISL Points Table After Thrilling Football On Matchday 4 In India

One of the most distinguishing aspects that separates Bengaluru FC from other ISL teams is their passionate fanbase. The Bangalore-based franchise left no stone unturned as they ensured that their 33-week pregnant fan - Meghana - can watch the game against Kerala Blasters FC with ease. Will Meghana see a win on Saturday or will her side succumb to the might of Kerala Blasters FC at their own fortress?

Wonderful and very humane gesture by @bengalurufc !! You’ve won many many fans through this one gesture itself 👍 even fans not in the stadium would be rooting for you 😊😊 @missusnair have a great time 👍#FansFirst #BENKER @Varshi_14 https://t.co/wyL3qvRk1S — Jyotika (@JyotikaSNaik) November 21, 2019

Also Read | ISL 2019-20: Points Table For The Indian Super League So Far

Bengaluru FC doing their bit to combat Environmental issues

We joined hands with @HasiruDalaInnov to ensure that every bit of waste from the Fortress was recycled, following our clash against Chennaiyin FC. Here are the key numbers! #WeAreBFC #ForThePlanet pic.twitter.com/KhTWlSiTX9 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 21, 2019

Also Read | India vs Oman: Was Muhsen Al-Ghassani's winning goal offside? Twitter reactions