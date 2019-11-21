The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bengaluru FC Lays Out The 'red Carpet' For Pregnant Fan, Wins Hearts Online

Football News

Bengaluru FC went out of their way and proved their love for their fan group. They offered to help out a 33-week pregnant fan who wished to watch the match.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC have endured a mixed start to their 2019-20 ISL campaign. The Blues find themselves at the fifth spot on the ISL table. They have registered three draws and just one win from four games this season. Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in their next ISL match at Sree Kanteereeva Stadium this weekend.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC Showcase Class After Offering To Assist A Pregnant Women For Upcoming Match

Bengaluru FC fan uses Twitter to reach out ahead of Kerala Blasters clash

Also Read | ISL: Matchday 5 Return Date And Schedule For All Upcoming Games

Bengaluru FC surprise 33-week pregnant fan in epic fashion

Also Read | ISL Points Table After Thrilling Football On Matchday 4 In India

One of the most distinguishing aspects that separates Bengaluru FC from other ISL teams is their passionate fanbase. The Bangalore-based franchise left no stone unturned as they ensured that their 33-week pregnant fan - Meghana - can watch the game against Kerala Blasters FC with ease. Will Meghana see a win on Saturday or will her side succumb to the might of Kerala Blasters FC at their own fortress?

Also Read | ISL 2019-20: Points Table For The Indian Super League So Far

Bengaluru FC doing their bit to combat Environmental issues

Also Read | India vs Oman: Was Muhsen Al-Ghassani's winning goal offside? Twitter reactions

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG