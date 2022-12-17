Benzema Puts Up Cryptic Post Ahead Of France Vs Argentina World Cup Final; 'I Don't Care'

Veteran French striker Karim Benzema has put up a cryptic post on his social media handle a day after team coach Didier Deschamps was asked if the Real Madrid star would play any role in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. The 33-year-old has been on the sidelines due to a thigh injury he suffered just before the tournament began.

Karim Benzema puts up cryptic post

Taking to his official Instagram handle just two days before the France vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Karim Benzema put up a cryptic post that read, "I don't care."

The 34-year-old put up this post just a few hours after there were rumours that he could return to the squad after recovering from his injury and beginning training.

'Don't want to answer': Deschamps on Benzema's return

A few hours before Karim Benzema put up his cryptic post, French national team coach Didier Deschamps was asked if there is a chance the 34-year-old could feature in the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, to which he replied, "I don't really want to answer that question. Next question."

It is pertinent to note that Deschamps also seemed disinterested in a similar question before France began their FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament. When asked if Benzema would be fit for France to play in the knockout stages of the tournament, Deschamps told reporters, "Wow. Well, I’m not sure [what to say], that’s really not something that I’m thinking about. You seem to know a lot about the situation but I haven’t really been following who has been saying what."

France's squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Karim Benzema is not the only star that is missing from France's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad as the defending champions have also missed the services of star midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante alongside forward Christopher Nkunku, among several others.