Bernardo Silva Highlights Major Similarities Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Erling Haaland

Bernardo Silva has recently drawn a comparison between the mentalities of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Haaland, who is just 22 years old, has had a remarkable debut season in England, having scored a total of 48 goals across all competitions. This is four more than the previous best record held by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Ruud van Nistelrooy of Manchester United.

Haaland could potentially play ten more games in all competitions by the end of the season, and he only needs one more goal to surpass Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League campaign. Haaland's incredible form has not come as a surprise to many, despite his young age. Haaland has even managed to score six hat-tricks for City so far in the season.

Silva compares Haaland to Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva has also been a vital player for Manchester City and is expected to play a significant role in the team's quest to win the Premier League title for the third time in a row and their first-ever Champions League trophy.

"The goal figures, it’s unbelievable; it’s Cristiano and [Lionel] Messi level, that amount of goals," Silva was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror.

"Hopefully Erling can keep going that way because we need his goals until the last game of the season. He has definitely got the same mentality as Cristiano, always wanting to be in the box, always wanting to score. He doesn’t care if he touches the ball one or two times, when he touches he scores. He’s just a proper striker," Silva added.

"We knew what Erling could do before he arrived because he’s been doing that for a few years before he joined us, in Norway, Austria and Germany. We watched him and we played against him, but you never know when he comes here, what level he can get to. But what he’s done so far this season has been amazing and we are really happy to have him with us. He’s definitely a special player and he’s helping us very much. I hope he can get even better," Silva concluded.

Image: AP