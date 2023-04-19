Erling Haaland Set To Get Mega Contract Offer From Manchester City Ahead Of Bayern Clash

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City are set to offer a new contract to their star striker, Erling Haaland, following the removal of his £150 million release clause. The 22-year-old Norwegian international joined Manchester City in the summer of 2021 for a whopping £51 million from German club Borussia Dortmund. However, his contract contained a clause that will allow him to leave the English club for £150 million in the summer of 2024 if he wanted a move and the club was ready to pay the huge amount.

According to a report from The Athletic, the release clause in Haaland's contract was tied to the future of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. With Guardiola recently committing to the club until 2025, Manchester City is now planning to offer a new contract to Haaland, which will reportedly remove the release clause. However, the exact terms of the new contract offer are still unknown, and it's unclear whether a new release clause could be included in the contract in the future.

Haaland's current deal is valid up to 2027, and after a spectacular start to his career in the Premier League, Manchester City are eager to keep him at the Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian is also reportedly open to fresh talks with the club regarding his contract. Haaland has been previously linked with Real Madrid as he reportedly wants to play for the Spanish giants at some point in his career. However, after scoring 47 goals in 40 matches across all competitions in his debut season with Manchester City, he has no intention of leaving just yet.

Haaland in the Premier League

Erling Haaland is one of the most promising young strikers in world football and is widely regarded as a future Ballon d'Or winner. The striker has made a significant impact in his debut season in the Premier League, scoring 32 goals and providing 5 assists in 28 appearances. His scoring prowess has been instrumental in Manchester City's bid to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

Manchester City are currently preparing for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena. Erling Haaland is expected to play a crucial role in the match as City look to further extend their 3-0 lead from the first leg. The Norwegian striker is widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football and is expected to continue his impressive form in the coming seasons.

