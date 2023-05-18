Bernardo Silva joins Lionel Messi in elite list after scoring brace vs Real Madrid in UCL

Bernardo Silva scored twice on Wednesday as Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final draw. City won the tie with an accumulated score of 5-1 and progressed to the final of the tournament where they will face Inter Milan. Upon opening the scoring and later by putting another one inside the net, Silva joined the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Beating Real Madrid in the champions league is no easy task but not only City defeated the 14-time winners of the tournament but also humiliated the Whites, who on the day looked out of sorts. Carrying the score of 1-1 after the first leg played at Santiago Bernabeu last week, both teams had all to play for. However, on the day in front of a deafening Etihad crowd, City ousted the defending champions 4-1. Bernardo Silva turned out to be the hero for Man City as his two goals in the first half proved to be enough to put down Madrid.

Upon scoring a brace, Bernardo Silva has entered the small list of individuals who have scored two or more goals against Real Madrid in the UCL semi-finals. Only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have achieved the feat of scoring a brace or a hattrick against Real Madrid in the semi-final stage. Messi did it in 2011 during the infamous Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona semi-final draw. The goals of Messi include the solo effort, that pierced the Madrid defense. Lewandowski scored in 2013 while representing Borussia Dortmund. Lewa scored 4 past the Los Blancos then. The poker remains to be the most goals scored by an individual in the UCL semi-finals against Real Madrid.

Bernardo Silva is only the third person to get there. While on the day, Silva was not the only goalscorer, two more came for City. One by Manuel Akanji and the fourth by Julian Alvarez. With a 5-1 margin, City has made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League for the second time in three years.