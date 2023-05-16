PSG In Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo's Teammate To Replace Outgoing Lionel Messi

Paris Saint Germain are expected to dig deep into the transfer market the next summer as a number of outgoings could happen. Lionel Messi's future has also been the subject of severe speculation as the Argentine forward could be one of the casualties. PSG have drawn up their replacements should Messi leave the Parc des Princes at the end of this season.

Paris Saint Germain eyeing Manchester City playmaker to replace Lionel Messi

As per reports, PSG are eyeing Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in an attempt to replace Messi's goals. Silva has been one of Pep Guardiola's loyal servants since he arrived at the Etihad Stadium and has been a major catalyst in City's title charge this season. City are about to host Real Madrid in a much-anticipated Champions League semifinal second leg and they might just lay their hand on their maiden Champions League title this campaign.

Barcelona came calling for the Portuguese attacking midfielder but he stayed at the Etihad Stadium but has been teasing the idea of leaving Manchester after a successful spell of six years on the English soil. PSG are reportedly eyeing quality players rather than going big behind marquee names as they are now changing their approach in the transfer market.

Barcelona are also in the running for the player as he is one of the players which Xavi personally wants at Camp Nou this season. They just lifted the La Liga title this term and are planning to have a superior squad next season. He still has two years left on his current deal and City would demand a fortune if they are to part ways with the Portuguese international. Alongside setting up goals, Silva's defensive acumen has also been quite brilliant and PSg would get a complete package as it stands.

For Barcelona, a move would not be financially viable as their sole priority has been to ensure the return of Messi and they also need to take approval from the La Liga. It remains to be seen whether City allow the player to leave irrespective of their performance in the European competition this season.