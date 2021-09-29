Bernd Leno Hints At Arsenal Departure, Says It Has 'nothing To Do With Performance'

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has claimed that manager Mikel Arteta had given him no reason as to why he was sidelined in favour of Aaron Ramsdale. Leno entered the season as the club's number one goalie but has been the most apparent victim of Arsenal's dismal start to the season, which saw them lose their opening three Premier League games and concede nine goals.

Leno was then benched in place of Ramsdale who joined the club this summer window made his Gunners debut during their 6-0 Carabao Cup triumph over West Bromwich Albion and has since retained his position as goalkeeper, keeping three clean sheets in four outings. Ramsdale certainly appears to be destined for a prolonged spell in the team following his outstanding performance in the 3-1 away win against the Spurs.

However, Leno played in Arsenal's league cup win against AFC Wimbledon last week but alleges he hasn't been informed by Mikel Arteta as to why he was replaced by Ramsdale. In a conversation with Sport Bild, Leno admitted that his dismissal as the club's goalkeeper had nothing to do with his performance.

“There was no clear reason why I was out, but it had nothing to do with my performance. He is the trainer, he decides. Of course, it’s difficult for me," said Bernd Leno.

Bernd Leno in Serie A champions Inter Milan's radar

Leno has now apparently stated that he would keep his options option a transfer elsewhere when the January transfer market opens. Inter Milan already has Leno on their sights as a potential successor for Samir Handanovic. He insisted that he was not in a hurry to make any decisions, but that if he was still out in the market in January, he would consider his alternatives.

“London is very nice; Milan is not bad either and closer to my home Stuttgart. But I’m not seriously thinking about that yet. I feel comfortable at Arsenal and in London. Only if nothing changes in my situation by winter would I have to think about things: what option do I have, how can I continue? But I’m concentrating on my work in training; I can’t commit to anything else at the moment,” added Leno.

