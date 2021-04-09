BIE Vs FRB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Matchday 28 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign sees Arminia Bielefeld square off against SC Freiburg in their upcoming league match on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Schueco Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 12:00 AM (Saturday, April 10) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BIE vs FRB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

BIE vs FRB live: BIE vs FRB Dream11 match preview

Arminia Bielefeld have really struggled to play their best football this season as they walk into the match as the 17th ranked team on the Bundesliga table. Currently slotted in the relegation zone, the hosts have managed to register only six wins while playing out five draws and losing 16 matches this season. They have managed to pocket only 23 points this season and trail 15th placed Mainz by two points. Arminia Bielefeld will see this match as an opportunity to get out of the relegation zone but face an uphill task in Freiburg and will have to bring their A-game if they want to snatch away any points on Friday.

SC Freiburg on the other hand will head into the match after suffering from a narrow 1-2 loss against Borussia Mönchengladbach in their last outing. Starting this match as the 10th ranked team into the match, the visitors have managed to register 10 wins this season while losing the same number of matches and drawing seven games so far in Bundesliga. With 37 points against their tally, the visitors' trail ninth-ranked Mönchengladbach and will be aiming to break into the top half of the table with a win.

BIE vs FRB Playing 11

Arminia Bielefeld- Stefan Ortega, Joakim Nilsson, Anderson Lucoqui, Cedric Brunner, Mike van der Hoorn, Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze, Andreas Voglsammer, Ritsu Doan, Michel Vlap

SC Freiburg- Florian Mueller, Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Manuel Gulde, Jonathan Schmid, Christian Guenter, Baptiste Santamaria, Yannick Keitel, Roland Sallai, Nils Petersen, Nishan Burkart

BIE vs FRB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Florian Mueller

Defenders – Philipp Lienhart, Anderson Lucoqui, Christian Guenter, Cedric Brunner

Midfielders – Masaya Okugawa, Baptiste Santamaria, Michel Vlap

Strikers – Ritsu Doan, Nils Petersen, Andreas Voglsammer

BIE vs FRB Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Ritsu Doan

Vice-Captain - Nils Petersen

BIE vs FRB Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we predict a routine win for SC Freiburg at the end of this match.

Prediction- Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 SC Freiburg

Note: The above BIE vs FRB Dream11 prediction, BIE vs FRB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BIE vs FRB Dream11 Team and BIE vs FRB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.