Blow To Wales & Real Madrid As Gareth Bale Out 'long Term' After Muscle Injury

Real Madrid's marquee striker Gareth Bale is said to have suffered a long-term injury to his right hamstring during training ahead of the club's game against Celta Vigo. Earlier today, the severity of the damage which the Welshman suffered was confirmed after undergoing tests.

According to Marca, the report describes the injury as 'long-term'. After training, images of the Welshman limping with a bandage wrapped around his right leg surfaced. The Real Madrid forward's injury couldn't have come at a worse moment, given Los Blancos' demanding schedule leading up to the next international break. Real Madrid will be playing six games in the next three weeks, four in LaLiga Santander and two in the Champions League.

Bale, who had fallen out of favour at Real Madrid, was fighting his way back into contention at the Bernabeu. He played all three of his team's first three league games, scoring in a thrilling 3-3 tie with Levante, and looked to have the confidence of the Italian manager, with whom he won the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in 2014. However, he did not play in Real Madrid's home match against Celta Vigo, with Eden Hazard taking his position on the right-wing. In a 5-2 win, Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to give the hosts all three points. The injury news will be a huge setback for manager Carlo Ancelotti. The coach will now have to rely on Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo.

The Wales national team, on the other hand, is more likely to be affected by the news. The Dragons' star player was set to earn his 100th international cap next month when Robert Page's men play their next World Cup Qualifier match. He is also their all-time leading goalscorer (36 goals from 99 appearances) and will be essential to their World Cup qualification campaign. As of now, Rob Page's men are third in their qualifying group. They have key games against Belgium and the Czech Republic coming up in the next two months as they attempt to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958. Most recently, he scored a hat-trick when Wales beat Belarus in a World Cup qualifier, keeping them in contention for a place in the 2022 World Cup.

Gareth Bale injury update: Players' injury woe continues ahead of

World Cup qualifiers

Bale's injuries have been more frequent as he has gotten older, with three setbacks in the 2020/21 season with Tottenham Hotspur during his loan stay at the North London club last season. He was out for 40 days owing to a knee ailment, then 10 days due to sickness, then another 18 days due to a muscle injury. He ended the year with 11 goals and 2 assists during his time at the club.

The forward's Real Madrid career has also been hindered by injuries, and his current setback means he will have missed 102 games due to injury during his tenure at the club. Bale's career might have ended as a result of the injury. There were rumours last summer that the winger was thinking about retiring when his Real Madrid contract will expire in 2022. Depending on the severity of the injury, he may already have played his last match.

Image: AP