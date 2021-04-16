BOA Vs PAC Dream11: Boavista FC Vs Paços De Ferreira Prediction And Team News

Boavista welcome Paços de Ferreira on Matchday 27 of the ongoing Primiera Liga on Friday. The domestic Portuguese League clash is set to be played on April 16 at the Estádio do Bessa Seculo XXI with the kickoff scheduled for 11:15 PM. Let's have a look at the BOA vs PAC Dream11 Team, playing 11, alongside other match details.

BOA vs PAC Match Preview

Boavista FC will head into the match brimming with confidence as they are currently on a mini unbeaten run. Pocketing two wins, and two losses in their previous four matches, the hosts saw played out a six-goal thrilling in their last match which ended in a 3-3 draw against Rio Ave. Heading into the match as the 15th ranked team, Boavista FC are dangerously close to the relegation zone having pocketed just five wins from 26 league matches while playing out 10 draws and losing 11 matches this season. With 25 points in against their name, Boavista FC will be eyeing a win on Friday which could see them steer clear of the drop zone and closer to the top half of the table

Paços de Ferreira on the other hand suffered a humiliating loss against Benfica who consistently managed to get past their defences and scored five goals against them in their last outing. Walking into the match after suffering from two straight losses, the visitors will be itching to get back in the winning ways as a match against an inconsistent Boavista FC provides them with the perfect opportunity to pocket three points on Friday. They currently find themselves slotted fifth on the league table with 44 points to their name from 23 wins, five draws, and eight losses this season.

BOA vs PAC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- D. Tanque or A. Gomes

Vice-Captain- A. Elis or H. Ferreira

BOA vs PAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – L. Jardim

Defenders – P. Rebocho, A. Rami, F. Fonseca, C. Awaziem

Midfielders – L. Singh, A. Gomes, B. Costa, H. Ferreira

Strikers – D. Tanque, A. Elis

BOA vs PAC Dream11 Prediction

We expect Paços de Ferreira to register a narrow win and walk away with three points on Friday.

Prediction- Boavista FC 1-2 Paços de Ferreira

Note: The above BOA vs PAC Dream11 prediction, BOA vs PAC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BOA vs PAC Dream11 Team and BOA vs PAC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.