Bologna Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Serie A Live

Serie A league leaders Juventus will go up against Bologna in their Serie A return fixture on June 22 (June 23 morning for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Monday (Tuesday for Indian viewers) with a kick-off time of 1:15 AM IST. Here are the Bologna vs Juventus live streaming details and preview.

Serie A live: Bologna vs Juventus live streaming

Bologna vs Juventus live streaming; Bologna vs Juventus preview

Juventus have only lost one of their last 34 matches against Bologna in Serie A. Their last loss against Bologna came back in February 2011. In fact, Juventus have won their last 12 matches against Bologna in the Italian top flight, having kept a clean sheet on eight occasions. After 26 matches, Juventus top the league table with 63 points. They have a mere one-point lead over Simone Inzaghi's Lazio and will look to bounce back with a win after losing in the Coppa Italia final to Napoli last week.

Meanwhile, Bologna are 10th in Serie A and will look to pull off a major upset by beating the Old Lady upon Serie A's return on Tuesday. Paulo Dybala will be key for Juventus against Bologna, as will Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter endured two below-par outings in the Coppa Italia upon his return to competitive football and will be hoping to improve on those performances when he steps onto the pitch against Bologna. Maurizio Sarri's men are the favourites to snatch all three points but considering the soap opera that is Italian top-flight football, Bologna could do the unthinkable.

Bologna will play hosts to Juventus on Monday, June 22 (Tuesday morning 1:15 AM IST). The Bologna vs Juventus game will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. The Bologna vs Juventus game will be telecast on Sony TEN 2/HD. Bologna vs Juventus live streaming will available on the Sony LIV app.

Serie A live; Serie A fixtures

