Boris Johnson Threatens Super League With "Legislative Bomb", UK Gov Exploring All Options

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the UK government have joined hands with the football authorities as they prepare to take action against the formation of the European Super League. The UK government is planning to take the aggressive route after their meeting with the Premier League teams as they believe that the formation of an elite league will dampen the entire structure of club football in the country.

Boris Johnson on Super League

PM Boris Johnson shared his opinion about the formation of the European Super League on Sunday evening as the whole world came to know about the controversial announcement made by the big six English clubs. Calling the Super League "very damaging for football", the Prime Minister went on to collaborate with the FA and the Premier League on Monday. He revealed how the UK government and all the governing bodies involved have joined hands and will aim to block the formation of the European Super League.

The Prime Minister has said that he is focused to do everything that will make sure that the new European Super League "doesn't go ahead". French President Emmanuel Macron has also waived his support against the formation of the elite league and shared that France will take "all the steps" in order to help and protect the current competitions.

Breaking: Boris Johnson met PL chief exec Richard Masters this morning. I understand the PM said that whilst he is a staunch free marketeer, the ESL is ‘anti-competitive’, adding ‘we should drop a legislative bomb to stop it - and we should do it now.’ PL meeting ongoing. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) April 20, 2021

New: Boris Johnson threatens breakaway clubs with new laws to block Super League



He’s told the FA and Premier League no action is off the table and the govt is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure the proposals are stopped — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) April 20, 2021

Just like the Prime Minister, many fans and football pundits have expressed their anger at the European Super League. Premier League teams like Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, and Leeds United have led the Super League protests as Marcelo Bielsa's men wore "Earn it" training jerseys on Monday ahead of their match against Liverpool FC.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC also took a dig at the Premier League teams in Super League by updating their Twitter bio as the 2018/19 Premier League champions as they finished seventh below all those teams. Everton on the other hand have shared a damning statement on Tuesday directed towards the Premier League teams in Super League.

Premier League teams in Super League

The highly controversial European Super League consists of the "Big Six" from the Premier League. Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are all involved in the competition. They are accompanied by three Italians teams - Juventus, AC Milan, Internazionale - while three Spanish teams in - Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona - complete the list of the 12 founding members of the new competition.

All the founding members of the European Super League have come under extreme scrutiny and criticism with the UEFA also aiming to stop the formation of the new league by threatening to ban the players of all teams from taking part in the 2022 World Cup.