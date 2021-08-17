Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Super Cup 2021 Match LIVE?

An intriguing German Super Cup clash between two top teams, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich awaits fans at the Signal Iduna Park. Here is how to watch Super Cup 2021 match LIVE and Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming details.

How to watch Super Cup 2021 match live? Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live streaming

The live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich game will be available for streaming on the Fancode App. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. There will be no television broadcast for fans in India. The match begins at 12:00 am IST.

Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview and Prediction

Borussia Dortmund went five past Frankfurt to win the Bundesliga seasons opener 5-2 courtesy to goals from Marco Reus (23'), Thorgan Hazard (32'), Erling Haaland (34'), Giovanni Reyna (58'), Erling Haaland (70'). While Bayern Munich kicked off their title defence with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, with Robert Lewandowski extending his own Bundesliga record by scoring on the opening day of the season for the seventh consecutive year. As per our analysis, the game will be a tightly contested affair, with Bayern Munich winning on penalties.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head record

The two sides have met seven times at the DFL-Supercup, Bayern Munich have beaten Borussia Dortmund four times, while Die Dortmund have won it three times. The last time the two sides met in the Super Cup, Bayern Munich won the match 3–2.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich team news

For Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Meunier and Julian Brandt are both out having tested positive for COVID-19. Die Schwarzgelben will also be without Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey and Dan-Axel Zagadou who are sidelined due to injuries. Raphael Guerreiro and Emre Can too remain doubtful for this clash.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich will be without Benjamin Pavard who could be out of action for a month or two having injured his ankle, while Marc Roca and Lucas Hernandez too will continue to be on the sidelines.

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

Image credits: AP