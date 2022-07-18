Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are all set to take on La Liga outfit Valencia in their first pre-season friendly on July 18. The German side finished second during last Bundesliga season with 69 points, eight behind champions Bayern Munich. On the other hand, Valencia finished ninth in Spain's top flight with 48 points, eleven behind seventh-placed Villarreal and 22 points off the top four. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest between two of the top European sides, here is a look at how to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia live streaming in India, the US and the UK.

Where is the Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia pre-season friendly match being played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia pre-season friendly match will be played at the CASHPOINT Arena in Altach, Austria.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia pre-season friendly match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia pre-season friendly match is scheduled to begin live at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, July 18.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia match in India?

While there will be no live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia pre-season clash in India, fans can use the live stream provided by VCF Media to watch the match from anywhere in the world. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of both sides.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia match in US?

While there will be no live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia pre-season match in the United States, fans can use the live stream available on ESPN+. The match will begin live at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, July 18.

A few words from our Sporting Director 🗣 pic.twitter.com/DU70ERgis7 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 18, 2022

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia in UK?

As previously mentioned, fans in the United Kingdom can also use the live stream provided by VCF Media to watch the match. The pre-season friendly will begin live at 6:00 PM BST on Monday, July 18.

Borussia Dortmund vs Valencia predicted line-ups:

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Meunier, Hummels, Süle, Guerreiro, Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt, Adeyemi, Haller, and Malen. DT: Edin Terzic

Valencia: Cillessen, Correia, Paulista, Guillamón, Gaya, Soler, Racic, Musah , Guedes, Duro and Castillejo. DT: Gennaro Gattuso