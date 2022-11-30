Brazil Legend Pele Hospitalised Amid Battle With Cancer; Daughter Provides Health Update

Three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo amid his long battle with cancer. His daughter, Kely Nascimento, said on Wednesday that while there was 'no emergency,' her 82-year-old father was required to regulate his medication in his fight against a colon tumour.

Brazil legend Pele hospitalised amid battle with cancer

Kely Nascimento took to Instagram to inform the fans about her father's health. Amid all the 'alarm in the media', Nascimento said that there was no reason to panic and that she appreciated the concern everybody showcased. Meanwhile, ESPN in Brazil had reported earlier that Pele was taken to a hospital due to 'general swelling'.

Pele removed the tumour in September of 2021. The hospital said then it was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory exams, adding the Brazilian would have to begin chemotherapy. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pele, has used his social media channels since to deny he was in poor health.

In one of his Instagram posts, Pele said that he has been “having small chemotherapy sessions as a part of his treatment' and that he had finished his last session in 2021. In the same post, he added, "I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don’t you think? Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!"

(Inputs from AP)