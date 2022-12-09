Brazil Legend Pele Replies To Kylian Mbappe's Heartwarming Post Of Support: 'I'm Happy...'

Brazil legend Pele thanked France striker Kylian Mbappe for his heartwarming post and told him that he was happy to see the PSG star break another one of his FIFA World Cup records. Mbappe broke one of Pele's records when he scored a brace against Poland in the quarter-finals to take his World Cup goals tally to nine. In the process, he broke Pele's record of scoring the highest number of goals before reaching the age of 24.

Pele thanked Kylian Mbappe for good wishes

After it was made aware to the public that Pele was hospitalised due to a lung infection, Kylian Mbappe took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Pray for the King." And now a few days after, Pele has responded to the Frenchman's message of support by thanking him and stating that he was happy to see the 23-year-old break another one of his records in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Thank you, @KMbappe. I'm happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend! ❤️🙏🏾 — Pelé (@Pele) December 8, 2022

As for Pele's health, a few days after shocking reports emerged that he was put under 'palliative care,' his daughter addressed the media and urged them to not spread false information. While speaking to TV Globo, Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento said, "He is sick. He is old. But at the moment, he is there because of a lung infection. And once he feels better, he will go home again. He is not saying goodbye in a hospital at the moment."

In the same interview, she also hit back at the false reports by adding, "It is very unfair for people to say he is at the end of his life, in palliative care. Guys, that's not true. Believe us. He is not in intensive care, he is in a regular bedroom. He is not at risk, he is in treatment."

Nascimento issued this clarification about her father's health a few days after Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo shockingly reported that Pele's chemotherapy was not working, and as a result, he was put under 'palliative care.' Ever since the news of his being hospitalised was made public, Pele has received a tremendous amount of good wishes from people around the world. Even Brazil's current FIFA World Cup squad unfurled a banner to show support for the three-time World Cup winner.