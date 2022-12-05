Kylian Mbappe Breaks Pele's 64-year-old World Cup Record With Brilliant Brace Vs Poland

23-year-old star French forward Kylian Mbappe is having another dream FIFA World Cup as he scored an outstanding brace against Poland to help his side reach the quarter-finals of the competition. After Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for the defending champions in the 44th minute, Mbappe scored two stunners in the second half to help France pick up a 3-1 win over Poland on December 4. In the process, the 23-year-old also broke Brazilian legend Pele's 64-year-old record.

Kylian Mbappe breaks Pele's 64-year-old record at World Cup

With two amazing goals against Poland on Sunday, Kylian Mbappe became the highest scorer at a FIFA World Cup for players below the age of 24. The 23-year-old now has nine goals to his name after 11 matches at a World Cup, thereby breaking Pele's record of eight goals below the age of 24. Moreover, Mbappe has already scored more goals at a FIFA World Cup than five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo (8) and is now equal with Lionel Messi at nine goals.

With the Frenchman already having scored five goals at this year's World Cup, he is also well on course to break the all-time record of most goals scored in a single edition of the tournament. Mbappe is now just one behind Pele (6) in 1958, Mario Kempes (6) in 1978, and James Rodríguez (6) in 2014.

Kylian Mbappe's sole desire is to help France win World Cup

Even though Kylian Mbappe is shattering some of the world's best records at the age of just 23, the Frenchman has stated that his sole desire is to help the country defend the title they won in 2018. "The only objective for me is to win the World Cup," said Mbappe.

"I didn’t come here to win the Golden Ball or Golden Boot. If I win it of course I’m going to be happy but that’s not why I’m here. I’m here to win and I’m here to help the French national team," added the PSG star forward. France will next face England in the quarter-finals on December 10 and they will hope that Mbappe is once again at his very best.

(With AP inputs)